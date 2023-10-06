شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

برطانيه جي آسمان کي روشن ڪرڻ لاءِ نئون ميٽيور شاور

ByMampho Brescia

مڪيش 6، 2023
برطانيه جي آسمان کي روشن ڪرڻ لاءِ نئون ميٽيور شاور

A new meteor shower is set to illuminate the night skies over the United Kingdom in the coming days. The annual Draconid meteor shower, caused by the Earth passing through the debris of comet 21P/ Giacobini-Zinner, will bring shooting stars streaking across the sky.

If you are an enthusiast hoping to witness this spectacular event, make sure to turn your gaze skyward from Friday night, October 6th, to Tuesday, October 10th. The meteor shower is expected to reach its peak between Sunday, October 8th, and Monday, October 9th, according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

The visibility of shooting stars during the meteor shower will depend on which part of the comet’s trail Earth traverses. The quantity and intensity of the meteor shower will vary, so it is recommended to choose a dark location away from city lights for the best viewing experience.

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through debris left behind by a comet or asteroid. As these small particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, creating the brilliant streaks of light we call shooting stars.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to witness this celestial spectacle, as the Draconid meteor shower illuminates the skies over the UK. It’s a fascinating reminder of the vastness and beauty of our universe.

ذريعن موجب:
– Daily Star
- رائل آبزرويٽري گرين وچ

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

چندريان-4 مشن: ISRO جي ايندڙ قمري ڪوشش

مڪيش 9، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

تعميل ميڪانيزم سان ننڍن ميڪيڪل ڊوائيسز جي حدن کي زور ڏيڻ

مڪيش 9، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

OPC ۽ OPC3 واٽر ماڊلز جي درستگي پاڻيءَ جي ويسڪوسيٽي جي اڳڪٿي ڪرڻ ۾

مڪيش 9، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

چندريان-4 مشن: ISRO جي ايندڙ قمري ڪوشش

مڪيش 9، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

تعميل ميڪانيزم سان ننڍن ميڪيڪل ڊوائيسز جي حدن کي زور ڏيڻ

مڪيش 9، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

OPC ۽ OPC3 واٽر ماڊلز جي درستگي پاڻيءَ جي ويسڪوسيٽي جي اڳڪٿي ڪرڻ ۾

مڪيش 9، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

Galactic پاڙيسري: NGC 3558 ۽ LEDA 83465

مڪيش 9، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا