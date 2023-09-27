چندريان 3 مشن: هڪ منجهيل سفر پڄاڻي تي پهتو

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, aimed at exploring the Moon’s south pole, appears to have come to a close. After enduring a freezing lunar night that lasted two weeks, the lander and rover have not responded to attempts at communication from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Despite the setback, the mission can still be considered a success, as it marks the first successful landing of a spacecraft in the Moon’s south pole region.

The significance of this achievement lies in the fact that the south pole contains vast quantities of frozen water in its permanently shadowed crater. This valuable resource is crucial for future lunar missions and the establishment of bases by astronauts. Chandrayaan-3 also stands as ISRO’s first successful landing of both a rover and a lander on the Moon, following the crash of its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2.

There was hope that the sunlight of the new lunar day would revive the lander and rover, which had been put into sleep mode during the night. However, with each passing hour, the chances of their awakening diminish. The extremely low temperatures of the lunar night, reaching as low as -250C (-418F), pose a significant challenge for the spacecraft. The small battery of the rover, which has a capacity of 10 amp-hours, was fully charged before the night, and the solar panels were positioned to receive incoming starlight. The lander, equipped with a 62.5 amp-hour battery, was also prepared for the lunar day.

ISRO’s efforts to reestablish communication with the lander and rover have so far been unsuccessful. The autonomous logic pre-loaded on both vehicles should bring them back to life once sufficient solar generation occurs, provided they have survived the harsh conditions of the lunar night. However, the components of the spacecraft were not designed to withstand such extreme temperatures, which raises concerns about their ability to function.

ISRO’s hopefulness is partly based on China’s successful Chang’e 4 mission, which landed on the far side of the Moon and successfully woke up multiple times. Nevertheless, the fate of Chandrayaan-3 remains uncertain, as the lander’s transmitter needs to prove its functionality to confirm the mission’s continuation.

In the event that the mission is indeed over, Chandrayaan-3’s significance as the first spacecraft to land at the Moon’s south pole region remains a milestone in lunar exploration.

