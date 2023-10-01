شهري زندگي

تجسس روور مريخ تي گيديز ويلس ريج تائين پهچي ٿو

جبرائيل بوٿا

مڪيش 1، 2023
NASA’s Curiosity rover has successfully arrived at Gediz Vallis Ridge on Mars, one of its primary destinations. The ridge was formed billions of years ago by debris flows containing mud and rocks, providing valuable insights into the planet’s past when liquid water still existed on its surface. Previous attempts to reach the ridge were unsuccessful due to obstacles such as sharp-edged rocks and steep slopes. However, on August 14, 2023, Curiosity finally reached its destination.

Curiosity’s project scientist, Ashwin Vasavada, expressed his excitement about the achievement, stating, “It’s a thrill to be able to reach out and touch rocks that were transported from places high upon Mount Sharp that we’ll never be able to visit with Curiosity.” The ridge formed during one of Mars’ last wet periods, where mud flowed down the mountain’s slopes, carrying rocks and boulders of various sizes.

As Curiosity ascends Mount Sharp, the landscape changes, reflecting the evolving conditions from the time when Gale crater was a lake to its current dry state. Gediz Vallis Ridge is one of the youngest geological features that Curiosity will encounter during its journey. It is also significant because it allows scientists to study rocks from higher elevations that the rover cannot reach.

The ridge is of particular interest because it contains remnants of ancient mud flows, providing valuable information about past water activity in Gale crater. The rocks found in this region appear dark and out of place compared to the surrounding landscape, as they originated from higher up on Mount Sharp. Scientists hope to better understand these geological events on both Mars and Earth.

Curiosity spent 11 days exploring Gediz Vallis Ridge, capturing 136 images that were combined into a panoramic view. The rover’s journey up the mountain has revealed clues about Mars’ ancient watery history. Since its landing in Gale crater in 2012, Curiosity has made numerous discoveries, including evidence of ancient lakes, megafloods, and nitrogen presence on Mars.

بيان ٿيل:
– Gale crater: Impact crater on Mars where Curiosity rover has been exploring Mount Sharp since 2014.
– Debris flows: Geological term referring to the downhill movement of water-saturated rocks and sediment.
– Sol: A Martian day that is slightly longer than a day on Earth.
– Mastcam: Camera system on the Curiosity rover used to capture images of its surroundings.

Sources: NASA/ JPL-Caltech/ MSSS/ UC Berkeley

