نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

چين ناسا جي اڳواڻي واري ISS جي متبادل طور خلائي اسٽيشن کي وڌائڻ جو منصوبو ڪري ٿو

ByMampho Brescia

مڪيش 6، 2023
China has announced its plans to expand its space station, known as Tiangong or Celestial Palace, to six modules from three. The expansion aims to provide astronauts from other nations with an alternative platform for near-Earth missions as the lifespan of the NASA-led International Space Station (ISS) nears its end.

The China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), a unit of China’s main space contractor, revealed that the operational lifetime of the Chinese space station will be more than 15 years, surpassing the previously announced 10-year lifespan. Tiangong has been fully operational since late 2022, accommodating up to three astronauts at an orbital altitude of 450 kilometers (280 miles).

With the expansion, the mass of Tiangong will reach 180 metric tons, still only 40% of the mass of the ISS, which can hold a crew of seven astronauts. However, as the ISS is expected to be decommissioned after 2030, China’s space station will offer an alternative for future space missions. China aims to become a major space power by that time.

Last year, Chinese state media announced that several countries had expressed interest in sending their astronauts to the Chinese station. However, the European Space Agency (ESA) recently stated that it does not have the budgetary or political approval to participate in Tiangong, shelving a years-long plan for a visit by European astronauts.

In summary, China is expanding its space station to accommodate more modules, providing an alternative to the aging ISS. The operational lifetime of Tiangong will be more than 15 years, surpassing previous expectations. While the station’s mass is still a fraction of the ISS, China aims to become a major space power by the time the ISS is decommissioned. However, China’s aspirations for international space cooperation have suffered a setback as the ESA has shelved its plans to send European astronauts to Tiangong.

بيان ٿيل:
– Tiangong: Chinese space station, also known as Celestial Palace.
– ISS: International Space Station.

ذريعن موجب:
- چائنا اڪيڊمي آف اسپيس ٽيڪنالاجي (CAST)
- يورپي اسپيس ايجنسي (ESA)

