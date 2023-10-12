شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

NASA’s Psyche Asteroid Mission Delayed Due to Inclement Weather

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مڪيش 12، 2023
NASA’s Psyche Asteroid Mission Delayed Due to Inclement Weather

The launch of NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission has been postponed to Friday morning due to inclement weather. Originally scheduled to launch on Thursday, the mission’s launch window was delayed to account for storms coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. The decision was made after a prelaunch press briefing on Wednesday revealed bleak weather predictions for Thursday morning, with only a 20% chance of favorable conditions.

Arlena Moses, launch weather officer with the U.S. Space Force, explained the concerns regarding the stormy weather and strong winds expected in the area. The mission teams decided to delay the launch until Friday, with a 50% chance of favorable conditions. Saturday also presents a backup opportunity with similar launch conditions. The decision to delay may also be influenced by the limitations of the Falcon Heavy rocket, as it has limited launch recycle attempts before requiring maintenance.

The Psyche mission aims to explore a metal asteroid of the same name located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of a protoplanet, and this mission will help gather more information about its composition. The launch window for the mission extends until October 25, allowing multiple opportunities for a successful launch.

ذريعو: مهيا نه ڪيو ويو

By جبرائيل بوٿا

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

خلا کان پوءِ زندگي: ڪشش ثقل کي ترتيب ڏيڻ ۽ رڪارڊ ٽوڙڻ

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

ناسا جو نفسياتي خلائي جهاز ميٽل اسٽرائڊ ڏانهن مشن تي روانو ٿيو

مڪيش 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

موسم جي حالتن تي سج گرهڻ جو اثر

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

خلا کان پوءِ زندگي: ڪشش ثقل کي ترتيب ڏيڻ ۽ رڪارڊ ٽوڙڻ

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جو نفسياتي خلائي جهاز ميٽل اسٽرائڊ ڏانهن مشن تي روانو ٿيو

مڪيش 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

موسم جي حالتن تي سج گرهڻ جو اثر

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي نفسياتي خلائي جهاز ڌاتو ايسٽروڊ ڏانهن سفر شروع ڪري ٿو

مڪيش 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا