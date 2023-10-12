شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

هڪ ڪنولر سج گرهڻ BC ۾ اچي رهيو آهي، پر موسم خراب ٿي سگهي ٿي نظارو

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مڪيش 12، 2023
هڪ ڪنولر سج گرهڻ BC ۾ اچي رهيو آهي، پر موسم خراب ٿي سگهي ٿي نظارو

An annular solar eclipse, a celestial event where the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, will be visible in parts of Earth’s western hemisphere this weekend. In British Columbia (B.C.), the eclipse will be visible for approximately two-and-a-half hours on Saturday, between 8:08 a.m. and 10:38 a.m. The peak of the eclipse is estimated to occur at 9:20 a.m.

Unlike a full solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun, an annular eclipse creates a ring of light around the moon’s shadow. The next total eclipse is scheduled for April 8, 2024.

Unfortunately, B.C.’s South Coast may miss out on witnessing the event due to showers forecasted throughout the day. However, other parts of North, Central, and South America will have the opportunity to see the eclipse. Cities such as Eugene, Oregon, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and San Antonio, Texas, are among the best spots to view the event. Additionally, countries like Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama will also have good visibility for the eclipse.

It is essential to note that looking directly at the eclipse can harm the eyes. To safely observe the annular eclipse, sky-gazers are advised to wear specially designed glasses or create their own viewing devices using household objects. Protecting the eyes is paramount to avoid any damage or discomfort.

ذريعن موجب:

- Timeanddate.com
- ڪينيڊين خلائي ايجنسي
– NASA Sun & Space Twitter account

By رابرٽ اينڊريو

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

خلا کان پوءِ زندگي: ڪشش ثقل کي ترتيب ڏيڻ ۽ رڪارڊ ٽوڙڻ

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

ناسا جو نفسياتي خلائي جهاز ميٽل اسٽرائڊ ڏانهن مشن تي روانو ٿيو

مڪيش 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

موسم جي حالتن تي سج گرهڻ جو اثر

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

خلا کان پوءِ زندگي: ڪشش ثقل کي ترتيب ڏيڻ ۽ رڪارڊ ٽوڙڻ

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جو نفسياتي خلائي جهاز ميٽل اسٽرائڊ ڏانهن مشن تي روانو ٿيو

مڪيش 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

موسم جي حالتن تي سج گرهڻ جو اثر

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي نفسياتي خلائي جهاز ڌاتو ايسٽروڊ ڏانهن سفر شروع ڪري ٿو

مڪيش 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا