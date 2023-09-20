XTE J1810-189 جي اسپيڪٽرل ارتقاء جي تحقيق فلڪيات جي ماهرن طرفان

European astronomers have utilized the Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to conduct spectral analysis of XTE J1810–189, a low-mass X-ray binary. Their findings, published on the preprint server arXiv, provide valuable insights into the spectral evolution of this system.

X-ray binaries (XRBs) consist of a normal star or a white dwarf transferring mass onto a compact neutron star or a black hole. Low-mass X-ray binaries (LMXBs) and high-mass X-ray binaries (HMXBs) are distinguished based on the mass of the companion star.

XTE J1810–189 is a neutron star LMXB with an estimated distance between 11,400 and 28,400 light years. It exhibits a transient behavior, alternating between quiescent phases and periods of increased X-ray emission due to accretion onto the neutron star.

During an X-ray outburst in September 2020, astronomers led by Arianna Manca of the University of Cagliari in Italy observed XTE J1810–189 to investigate its spectral evolution. The researchers analyzed data from 33 NICER observations, with 23 of them providing sufficient statistics for spectral analysis.

The study revealed that most of the observations could be well-fit by a thermally Comptonized component that slightly varied over time. The photon index of this component reached its highest value near the end of the outburst. The temperature of the Comptonized black body was determined to be around 0.6 keV.

Further investigation is necessary to determine whether the seed photons for the Comptonization component originate from the accretion disk or the neutron star. The researchers concluded that XTE J1810–189 did not reach a full high/soft state during the outburst and had a maximum measured luminosity of approximately one undecillion erg/s.

The NICER observations also uncovered the presence of thermonuclear bursts during the outburst phase, indicating the presence of a hydrogen-rich main sequence star within the system.

In summary, the study provides valuable insights into the spectral evolution of XTE J1810–189 using NICER data. Further research is needed to fully understand the origin of the Comptonization component and the nature of the system.

جو ذريعو:

– Manca, A., et al. (2023). Spectral Analysis of the LMXB XTE J1810-189 with NICER Data. arXiv. DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2309.06831