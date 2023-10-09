شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

ڪوڪيز جي استعمال ۽ رازداري پاليسين کي سمجهڻ جي اهميت

ByMampho Brescia

مڪيش 9، 2023
ڪوڪيز جي استعمال ۽ رازداري پاليسين کي سمجهڻ جي اهميت

It is essential for internet users to have a clear understanding of cookie usage and privacy policies when browsing websites. By accepting cookies, users are allowing the storing of information on their devices which can be processed by websites and their commercial partners. This information includes preferences, device details, and online activity.

By utilizing cookies, websites can enhance site navigation, personalize advertisements, analyze site usage, and assist in marketing efforts. However, it is crucial for users to be aware of how their personal data is being collected, stored, and used.

Users should always take the time to read and comprehend the cookies and privacy policy of a website. These policies provide detailed explanations of how cookies are used, the type of information collected, and who it may be shared with. It is important to understand that by accepting all cookies, users are allowing a broader range of personal data to be collected and potentially shared with commercial partners.

If users have concerns about their privacy or wish to restrict the collection of non-essential cookies, they have the option to amend their cookie settings. By accessing the cookie settings, users can choose to reject non-essential cookies, providing them with more control over the data that is being collected and processed.

It is recommended that users stay informed about their cookie choices and regularly review and update their privacy preferences as needed. By actively managing cookie preferences, users can ensure that they maintain control over their personal data and have a better understanding of how it is being used by websites and their commercial partners.

ذريعن موجب:

- ڪوڪيز ۽ رازداري پاليسي

– Websites’ Commercial Partners

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

جزوي سج گرهڻ هن ڇنڇر تي البرٽا ۾ نظر ايندو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

شمسي طوفان: جديد ٽيڪنالاجي ۽ انفراسٽرڪچر لاءِ خطرو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو جيڪو اڄ جي تهذيب کي متاثر ڪري سگهي ٿو

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

جزوي سج گرهڻ هن ڇنڇر تي البرٽا ۾ نظر ايندو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

شمسي طوفان: جديد ٽيڪنالاجي ۽ انفراسٽرڪچر لاءِ خطرو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو جيڪو اڄ جي تهذيب کي متاثر ڪري سگهي ٿو

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي Ingenuity مارس هيلي ڪاپٽر 62 هين اڏام تي نئون اسپيڊ رڪارڊ قائم ڪري ڇڏيو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا