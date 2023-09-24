شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

ناسا جي Osiris-Rex ڪاميابيءَ سان Asteroid Bennu جو نمونو ڌرتيءَ تي پهچايو

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مرد 24، 2023
ناسا جي Osiris-Rex ڪاميابيءَ سان Asteroid Bennu جو نمونو ڌرتيءَ تي پهچايو

After a seven-year expedition spanning over 6.2 billion km, NASA’s mothership Osiris-Rex has successfully delivered a sample of rubble from the asteroid Bennu back to Earth. The sample, which was collected in 2020, holds approximately 250 g of material, with the exact weight to be determined in the coming weeks. This mission marks the first time NASA has brought back a sample from an asteroid.

Bennu, a carbon-rich asteroid roughly the size of a skyscraper, is of particular interest due to its proximity to Earth. Scientists believe that it poses a potential collision risk in the next century. The study of the Bennu sample will allow researchers to investigate the origin of the Sun and other planets, as well as gain insights into how life formed on Earth.

In addition to studying the Bennu sample, Osiris-Rex is now on its way to another asteroid called Apophis, which it is expected to reach in 2029. These missions aim to not only further our understanding of asteroids but also explore potential ways to deflect them if they pose a threat to Earth.

The contents of the Bennu sample are expected to be carbonaceous and dark in appearance, with a significant amount of carbon content. Scientists anticipate finding organic molecules, such as compounds of amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. Additionally, the sample may provide evidence of water in different forms, offering insights into the role asteroids played in delivering water to early Earth.

The container holding the Bennu sample will be opened within the next couple of days, allowing the public to view its contents. This milestone achievement represents a significant step forward in our exploration of asteroids and their potential impact on our planet.

Sources: Hindustan Times, NASA

