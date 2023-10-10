شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

وڏيون شيون کڻڻ وقت ڪُونٽيون پاڻ سان هلندڙ ذرڙن جي نقل ڪنديون آهن

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مڪيش 10، 2023
وڏيون شيون کڻڻ وقت ڪُونٽيون پاڻ سان هلندڙ ذرڙن جي نقل ڪنديون آهن

A team of physicists from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel has discovered that ants of the species Paratrechina longicornis collectively carry large objects in a manner that resembles the movement of self-propelled particles through a fluid. The researchers observed that when these ants encounter a food item, they create a pheromone trail to attract more ants to the site. Once enough ants gather, they work together to carry the object back to the nest.

Previous research has shown that during the initial stages of carrying an object, individual ants pull in different directions, resulting in a brief tug-of-war. However, over time, a group mentality takes hold, and the ants follow a single leader, traveling in a coordinated manner towards the nest.

For their study, the physicists coated cogs of various sizes with cat food and filmed as the ants assembled around the food and began carrying it home. The researchers found that the ants’ behavior closely resembled the movement of self-propelled particles described by Langevin equations in a liquid.

The findings suggest that the behavior of a group of ants collectively carrying a large object can be modeled using the same principles used to describe the behavior of self-propelled particles in physics. This connection between cooperative ant behavior and self-propelled particles provides insights into the dynamics of systems involving interacting individuals.

Further research can explore how other species of ants and social insects exhibit similar collective behavior when transporting objects, and how these behaviors can be applied to problem-solving and optimization in fields such as robotics and logistics.

Source: PRX Life (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PRXLife.1.023001

By جبرائيل بوٿا

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

جزوي سج گرهڻ هن ڇنڇر تي البرٽا ۾ نظر ايندو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

شمسي طوفان: جديد ٽيڪنالاجي ۽ انفراسٽرڪچر لاءِ خطرو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو جيڪو اڄ جي تهذيب کي متاثر ڪري سگهي ٿو

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

جزوي سج گرهڻ هن ڇنڇر تي البرٽا ۾ نظر ايندو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

شمسي طوفان: جديد ٽيڪنالاجي ۽ انفراسٽرڪچر لاءِ خطرو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو جيڪو اڄ جي تهذيب کي متاثر ڪري سگهي ٿو

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي Ingenuity مارس هيلي ڪاپٽر 62 هين اڏام تي نئون اسپيڊ رڪارڊ قائم ڪري ڇڏيو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا