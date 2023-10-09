شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

هڪ قديم پائن زمين جو سڀ کان وڏو شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو

ByMampho Brescia

مڪيش 9، 2023
هڪ قديم پائن زمين جو سڀ کان وڏو شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو

Scientists have discovered evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth’s history, thanks to an ancient pine tree in the French Alps. This newly identified solar storm occurred approximately 14,300 years ago and is estimated to be twice the size of two previously known solar storms. The research, published in the journal of Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions, highlights the strength of the Sun’s storms.

To investigate this historical event, a group of international researchers analyzed radiocarbon levels in ancient trees in the southern French Alps. They found a significant spike in radiocarbon levels in the rings of a Scots pine tree, indicating a major change in the environment. To confirm the association with a solar storm, the researchers compared the sample with one from Greenland’s ice cores.

According to Edouard Bard, the lead author of the study, extreme solar events like solar flares and coronal mass ejections can generate short-term bursts of energetic particles, leaving behind massive spikes in radiocarbon. By comparing the samples from the Alps and Greenland, the researchers concluded that they had discovered evidence of a major solar storm.

Understanding Earth’s past is crucial for predicting and mitigating potential risks. If a solar storm of this magnitude were to occur today, it would have catastrophic effects on modern society, leading to the disruption of telecommunications, satellites, and electricity grids. The largest solar storm on record, known as the Carrington Event in 1859, caused significant disruptions to infrastructure, including telegraph machines.

While scientists do not fully understand the causes of these extreme solar storms or their frequency, studying their magnitude is essential. The discovery of this ancient solar storm expands our knowledge and raises new questions about the Sun’s behavior. Each new discovery in this field not only answers existing questions but also reveals new mysteries that researchers are eager to explore.

بيان ٿيل:
– Radiocarbon: A radioactive isotope of carbon that is used for dating ancient objects.
ذريعن موجب:
- ذريعو آرٽيڪل

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

جزوي سج گرهڻ هن ڇنڇر تي البرٽا ۾ نظر ايندو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

شمسي طوفان: جديد ٽيڪنالاجي ۽ انفراسٽرڪچر لاءِ خطرو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو جيڪو اڄ جي تهذيب کي متاثر ڪري سگهي ٿو

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

جزوي سج گرهڻ هن ڇنڇر تي البرٽا ۾ نظر ايندو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

شمسي طوفان: جديد ٽيڪنالاجي ۽ انفراسٽرڪچر لاءِ خطرو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو جيڪو اڄ جي تهذيب کي متاثر ڪري سگهي ٿو

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي Ingenuity مارس هيلي ڪاپٽر 62 هين اڏام تي نئون اسپيڊ رڪارڊ قائم ڪري ڇڏيو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا