شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

”آئس ماؤس“: قديم شيرو جھڙي جانور جا فوسل دانت آرڪٽڪ الاسڪا ۾ مليا

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مرد 19، 2023
”آئس ماؤس“: قديم شيرو جھڙي جانور جا فوسل دانت آرڪٽڪ الاسڪا ۾ مليا

Summary: Researchers have discovered fossil teeth from a tiny rodent-like creature called Sikuomys mikros, which has been nicknamed the “ice mouse,” that lived over 70 million years ago in what is now Alaska. The creature, about the size of a house mouse, thrived in the freezing temperatures and darkness of the Arctic winter, alongside various dinosaur species. The teeth, measuring only 1 to 1.5 millimeters in size, were found within sediment collected from three separate sites in the Prince Creek Formation, an area rich with dinosaur fossils. The teeth were distinct enough from those of its close relatives to classify it as a new species. Although little is known about the creature’s behaviors and lifestyle, scientists speculate that it may have remained active throughout the winter, feeding on insects and other invertebrates to sustain itself in the harsh environment. The small size of the Sikuomys mikros is believed to be an evolutionary adaptation, allowing it to require less food during the winter months.

The Prince Creek Formation, located above the Arctic Circle, provides a unique window into the prehistoric inhabitants of the region during the time of the dinosaurs. The discovery of the “ice mouse” teeth adds to our understanding of the diverse ecosystems that existed in the ancient Arctic, challenging our preconceptions about the limitations of life in extreme environments.

Source: Journal of Systematic Palaeontology (August 2021)

By جبرائيل بوٿا

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

چنڊ تي شيڪلٽن ڪرٽر جي شاندار خوبصورتي ۽ سائنسي صلاحيت

مرد 24، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

ISRO چندريان-3 جي لينڊر ۽ روور سان رابطو قائم ڪرڻ جي ڪوشش جاري رکي ٿو

مرد 24، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

خلائي مسافر فرينڪ روبيو توسيع مشن جي مدت تي افسوس ڪيو

مرد 24، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

چنڊ تي شيڪلٽن ڪرٽر جي شاندار خوبصورتي ۽ سائنسي صلاحيت

مرد 24، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ISRO چندريان-3 جي لينڊر ۽ روور سان رابطو قائم ڪرڻ جي ڪوشش جاري رکي ٿو

مرد 24، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

خلائي مسافر فرينڪ روبيو توسيع مشن جي مدت تي افسوس ڪيو

مرد 24، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

محقق جيو ڪيمسٽري کان سواءِ مصنوعي نسلن کي ٺاهيندا آهن ۽ ارتقائي اصولن جو مشاهدو ڪندا آهن

مرد 24، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا