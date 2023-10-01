شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

جيمس ويب اسپيس ٽيلي اسڪوپ تي سيڊنا، گونگونگ ۽ ڪوار جو NIRSpec مشاهدو

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مڪيش 1، 2023
جيمس ويب اسپيس ٽيلي اسڪوپ تي سيڊنا، گونگونگ ۽ ڪوار جو NIRSpec مشاهدو

We conducted observations of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar using the NIRSpec instrument on the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in order to study their spectra. Sedna and Gonggong were observed in low-resolution prism mode, covering wavelengths from 0.7 to 5.2 μm. Quaoar, on the other hand, was observed at higher spectral resolution using medium-resolution gratings, spanning from 0.97 to 3.16 μm.

The spectrum of Sedna revealed the presence of several absorption features, including ethane (C2H6), acetylene (C2H2), ethylene (C2H4), H2O (water), and potentially minor CO2 (carbon dioxide). Gonggong’s spectrum showed fewer and weaker ethane features, but stronger and cleaner features related to H2O and CO2 bonded with other molecules. Quaoar’s prism spectrum displayed even fewer and weaker ethane features, as well as deep and clean H2O features, a potential feature at 3.2 μm attributed to HCN (hydrogen cyanide), and CO2 ice.

When examining Quaoar at higher resolution, we discovered various overtone and combination bands of ethane and methane (CH4). The spectra of all three objects exhibited steep red spectral slopes and strong, broad absorptions between 2.7 and 3.6 μm, indicating the presence of complex organic molecules.

These light hydrocarbons and complex organic molecules are attributed to the irradiation of methane. The variations in their apparent abundances can be attributed to the distinct orbits of the three bodies, which result in different timescales of methane retention and exposure to charged particles.

Overall, the persistent presence of light hydrocarbons suggests a replenishment of methane on the surfaces of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar. It is postulated that these celestial bodies have experienced internal melting and geological processes.

ذريعن موجب:
- astro-ph.EP

By جبرائيل بوٿا

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

يونيورسٽي آف سڊني جي محققن NSW جي رائل سوسائٽيءَ جا فيلو مقرر ڪيا

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

خشڪي جو دٻاء برساتي ٻيلن جي مٽي جي ڪم ۾ تبديلين جو سبب بڻائيندو آهي

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

بريڪ تھرو پروٽين تي ٻڌل بايوسينسر بارودي سرنگن ۽ TNT جي بنياد تي اڻڄاتل آرڊيننس کي ڳولڻ لاءِ تيار ڪيو ويو

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

يونيورسٽي آف سڊني جي محققن NSW جي رائل سوسائٽيءَ جا فيلو مقرر ڪيا

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

خشڪي جو دٻاء برساتي ٻيلن جي مٽي جي ڪم ۾ تبديلين جو سبب بڻائيندو آهي

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

بريڪ تھرو پروٽين تي ٻڌل بايوسينسر بارودي سرنگن ۽ TNT جي بنياد تي اڻڄاتل آرڊيننس کي ڳولڻ لاءِ تيار ڪيو ويو

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي پرسيورينس روور مارٽين ڊسٽ ڊيول کي Jezero Crater ۾ پڪڙي ورتو

مڪيش 3، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا