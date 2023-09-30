شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

ھڪڙو نئون ويريبل پيچ جيڪو صحت جي نگراني ڪري ٿو پسڻ جي تجزيي ذريعي

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مرد 30، 2023
ھڪڙو نئون ويريبل پيچ جيڪو صحت جي نگراني ڪري ٿو پسڻ جي تجزيي ذريعي

Researchers at Penn State have developed a groundbreaking wearable patch that has the ability to monitor an individual’s health by analyzing their sweat. This patch, made from a special material capable of studying glucose, pH, and temperature in sweat, can provide essential information about a person’s body condition and help diagnose and manage diseases such as diabetes.

Sweat, as researchers have discovered, serves as a rich source of biomarkers. Biomarkers are substances that reveal the state of health or disease within the body. However, measuring these biomarkers in sweat has proven to be a challenging task. This difficulty arises due to their low concentrations within sweat and their tendency to fluctuate based on external factors such as diet, exercise, and environment.

Previous attempts at capturing biomarkers through sweat sensors have been limited in their effectiveness. These sensors have faced obstacles such as low sensitivity, limited surface areas, and poor stability. As a result, accurate and reliable measurements of biomarkers in sweat have been difficult to obtain.

This new wearable patch revolutionizes the measurement of biomarkers in sweat. Its special material possesses the unique capability of detecting glucose, pH, and temperature, providing valuable insights into an individual’s health. By continuously monitoring these biomarkers, the patch can aid in the diagnosis and management of various diseases, including diabetes.

The development of this wearable patch represents a significant breakthrough in the field of health monitoring. Its ability to collect and analyze sweat biomarkers accurately paves the way for improved diagnostics and personalized healthcare. With further advancements, this technology could potentially revolutionize disease management and prevention.

ذريعن موجب:
- ترقي يافته فنڪشنل مواد

By رابرٽ اينڊريو

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

بريڪ تھرو پروٽين تي ٻڌل بايوسينسر بارودي سرنگن ۽ TNT جي بنياد تي اڻڄاتل آرڊيننس کي ڳولڻ لاءِ تيار ڪيو ويو

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

ناسا جي پرسيورينس روور مارٽين ڊسٽ ڊيول کي Jezero Crater ۾ پڪڙي ورتو

مڪيش 3، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

Asteroid 2008 QY: تفصيل ۽ امڪاني نتيجا

مڪيش 3، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

بريڪ تھرو پروٽين تي ٻڌل بايوسينسر بارودي سرنگن ۽ TNT جي بنياد تي اڻڄاتل آرڊيننس کي ڳولڻ لاءِ تيار ڪيو ويو

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي پرسيورينس روور مارٽين ڊسٽ ڊيول کي Jezero Crater ۾ پڪڙي ورتو

مڪيش 3، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

Asteroid 2008 QY: تفصيل ۽ امڪاني نتيجا

مڪيش 3، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

هائڊراڊينائٽس سپپوراتيوا جي مائڪروبيولوجي ۽ ان جو ڪنيڪشن سان چمڙي جي مائڪروبيوم: بصيرت تاميا هيرس-ٽرين، ايم ڊي، پي ايڇ ڊي

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا