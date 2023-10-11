شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

ڇا ملٽي وٹامنز پراڻن بالغن ۾ ياداشت کي بهتر بڻائي سگھن ٿا؟

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مڪيش 11، 2023
ڇا ملٽي وٹامنز پراڻن بالغن ۾ ياداشت کي بهتر بڻائي سگھن ٿا؟

Recent studies are challenging the notion that multivitamins are useless. In fact, research is starting to suggest that older adults may actually benefit from taking them, particularly in terms of memory improvement.

A neuroscientist who specializes in studying aging brains was convinced to start taking a multivitamin after reviewing the data.

This shift in opinion is significant because multivitamins have long been considered ineffective and unnecessary by many doctors. However, the emerging evidence shows that certain nutrients found in these supplements may have a positive impact on cognitive function, particularly in older adults.

Memory decline is a common concern for aging individuals, and finding effective interventions is crucial. While a healthy diet can provide many essential nutrients, older adults may still benefit from the additional support provided by multivitamins.

It is important to note that multivitamins should not be seen as a replacement for a healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep are all crucial components of overall cognitive health. However, incorporating a multivitamin into one’s routine may offer additional support in maintaining and improving memory function.

As with any supplement, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting a multivitamin regimen, as individual needs and potential interactions with medications can vary.

ذريعن موجب:

– Source article: “Multivitamins have a reputation among doctors as useless.”

– Neuroscientist study on aging brains

By جبرائيل بوٿا

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

خلا کان پوءِ زندگي: ڪشش ثقل کي ترتيب ڏيڻ ۽ رڪارڊ ٽوڙڻ

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

ناسا جو نفسياتي خلائي جهاز ميٽل اسٽرائڊ ڏانهن مشن تي روانو ٿيو

مڪيش 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

موسم جي حالتن تي سج گرهڻ جو اثر

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

خلا کان پوءِ زندگي: ڪشش ثقل کي ترتيب ڏيڻ ۽ رڪارڊ ٽوڙڻ

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جو نفسياتي خلائي جهاز ميٽل اسٽرائڊ ڏانهن مشن تي روانو ٿيو

مڪيش 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

موسم جي حالتن تي سج گرهڻ جو اثر

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي نفسياتي خلائي جهاز ڌاتو ايسٽروڊ ڏانهن سفر شروع ڪري ٿو

مڪيش 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا