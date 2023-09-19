شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

ناسا جي پارڪر سولر پروب شمسي نظام جي ٺهڻ مان خلائي مٽي دريافت ڪري ٿي

ByVicky Stavropoulou

مرد 19، 2023
ناسا جي پارڪر سولر پروب شمسي نظام جي ٺهڻ مان خلائي مٽي دريافت ڪري ٿي

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, the first-ever mission to explore the Sun’s corona, has made an incredible discovery. The probe has encountered space dust believed to be remnants from the formation of our solar system. This remarkable finding occurred during the probe’s journey through one of the most intense coronal mass ejections ever observed.

A coronal mass ejection is a powerful eruption of plasma and magnetic field originating from the Sun. As a result of this explosive event, the dust was propelled approximately six million miles away from the Sun. However, the interplanetary dust present in our solar system swiftly replenished the evacuated area.

NASA shared the news on social media, expressing excitement about another first accomplished by the Parker Solar Probe. The probe’s encounter with the space dust provides valuable insights into the interactions between the Sun’s energy and nearby dust particles that have remained from comets and asteroids.

The dispersed dust exhibits a faint glow known as a “zodiacal light,” visible before sunrise or after sunset. The brightness of the captured images had to be adjusted to account for the reflecting properties of the dust particles. This discovery is crucial in advancing space weather predictions and enhancing our understanding of how interplanetary dust impacts solar outbursts.

Moving forward, the Parker Solar Probe is expected to gather further data as the Sun reaches its solar maximum, a phase marked by increased solar activity. This data will aid NASA in comprehending the effects of the Sun’s activity on Earth’s environment.

This extraordinary discovery showcases the groundbreaking work being carried out by the Parker Solar Probe as it unravels the mysteries of our closest star.

ذريعن موجب:

– NASA’s Parker Solar Probe website
– NASA’s official Twitter account, @NASA
- ميرريام-ويبرٽر ڊڪشنري: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/coronal%20mass%20ejection

By Vicky Stavropoulou

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

چنڊ تي شيڪلٽن ڪرٽر جي شاندار خوبصورتي ۽ سائنسي صلاحيت

مرد 24، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

ISRO چندريان-3 جي لينڊر ۽ روور سان رابطو قائم ڪرڻ جي ڪوشش جاري رکي ٿو

مرد 24، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

خلائي مسافر فرينڪ روبيو توسيع مشن جي مدت تي افسوس ڪيو

مرد 24، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

چنڊ تي شيڪلٽن ڪرٽر جي شاندار خوبصورتي ۽ سائنسي صلاحيت

مرد 24، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ISRO چندريان-3 جي لينڊر ۽ روور سان رابطو قائم ڪرڻ جي ڪوشش جاري رکي ٿو

مرد 24، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

خلائي مسافر فرينڪ روبيو توسيع مشن جي مدت تي افسوس ڪيو

مرد 24، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

محقق جيو ڪيمسٽري کان سواءِ مصنوعي نسلن کي ٺاهيندا آهن ۽ ارتقائي اصولن جو مشاهدو ڪندا آهن

مرد 24، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا