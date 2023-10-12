انساني دماغ جي پيچيدگي جو نقشو: هڪ غير معمولي ائٽلس

An international team of researchers has unveiled a highly detailed atlas of human brain cells, providing valuable insights into the diversity of neurons and the differences between human and animal brains. This groundbreaking work was published as part of a collection of 21 papers in the journal Science, supported by the US National Institutes of Health’s BRAIN Initiative.

Mapping the complexity of the human brain has been a monumental task. With billions of cells interconnected, understanding the intricacies of the brain is like trying to map every star in the Milky Way. However, through advances in analytical tools, this atlas provides neuroscientists with unprecedented resolution to study brain cells and gain a deeper understanding of brain function.

The cell atlas project involved the collaboration of 250 researchers from 45 institutions worldwide. By using methods developed for mapping the mouse brain, scientists were able to expand these techniques to tackle the scale of the human brain. The findings revealed over 100 distinct cell types across different brain regions, far surpassing initial expectations.

One of the major goals of this project was to identify how different genes are regulated within cells and how this shapes cell identity. Through the use of deep-learning models, researchers were able to uncover hidden patterns in gene sequences that were previously indecipherable. This knowledge brings scientists closer to understanding how these cells function and how they may malfunction in the presence of neuropsychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease.

This atlas of human brain cells is a significant step towards unraveling the complexities of the brain. With a comprehensive understanding of different cell types, researchers hope to trace the genetic roots of brain diseases and develop targeted treatments. While the holy grail of human genetics research is not yet within reach, the BRAIN Initiative has more research planned to further explore the similarities and differences between human and animal brains on a molecular level, potentially improving the success of future clinical trials.

ذريعن موجب:

– Original Article: Science journal

– US National Institutes of Health’s BRAIN Initiative’s BRAIN Initiative Cell Census Network (BICCN)