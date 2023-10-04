Transit Police Chief’s Vacation Takes a Devastating Turn Due to Rare Disorder

Dave Jones, the Transit Police Chief Officer in Vancouver, went on a family vacation in B.C.’s Southern Interior that quickly turned into a life-changing experience. While on vacation, Jones woke up with numbness in his hands and feet, which soon worsened to include a change in his voice, difficulty swallowing, loss of balance, and double vision.

Initially thinking it was due to sleeping in a strange position, Jones sought medical help at the Oliver Hospital. However, it became clear that advanced neurological equipment was necessary for a diagnosis. While in Hope, Jones fell outside his car and a stranger helped him back into the vehicle. His wife immediately drove him to Royal Columbian Hospital, where he was eventually diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rapidly progressing neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis. The exact cause is not fully understood, but it often follows a viral or bacterial infection. Jones had experienced food poisoning about 10 days before the onset of his symptoms.

While at the hospital, Jones had to be fed through a tube as he was unable to swallow. Although his mind remained intact, he was unable to speak and at times struggled to breathe. After ruling out other possible causes, Jones received treatment for Guillain-Barré syndrome. His recovery prognosis is positive, but it will take time for him to regain full strength.

Jones was set to retire from his position as the Metro Vancouver Transit Police Chief Officer on September 30. He emphasized the importance of having a support system and expressed gratitude for the assistance and care provided by his family, particularly his wife. Jones now has a newfound appreciation for the little moments in life and plans to enjoy special moments with his loved ones in his retirement.

ذريعن موجب:

- گلوبل نيوز، ڪورس انٽرٽينمينٽ Inc جي هڪ ڊويزن.