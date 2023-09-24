شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

5 وشال اسٽرائڊس اڄ ڌرتيءَ جي ويجھو گذرڻ لاءِ مقرر، ناسا فاصلو ۽ ماپ ظاهر ڪري ٿو

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مرد 24، 2023
5 وشال اسٽرائڊس اڄ ڌرتيءَ جي ويجھو گذرڻ لاءِ مقرر، ناسا فاصلو ۽ ماپ ظاهر ڪري ٿو

According to NASA, five massive asteroids are expected to come remarkably close to Earth today. The closest approach will be made by asteroid 2023 SP3, which is set to get uncomfortably close. This house-sized asteroid, with a width of 59 feet, will come within a distance of only 0.328 million kilometers from Earth.

Asteroid 2023 SP3 belongs to the Apollo group and was first observed on September 13. The fact that it will come so close to our planet is quite shocking.

While it is alarming to hear about such close encounters, it’s important to understand the terminology used when discussing asteroids. The Apollo group refers to a group of asteroids that have orbits that cross the orbit of Earth. These asteroids are named after the first asteroid of this group that was discovered, which was named Apollo.

It’s worth noting that although these asteroids are coming close to Earth, there is no imminent danger of a collision. NASA regularly tracks and monitors asteroids to ensure the safety of our planet. In fact, close encounters like these provide valuable opportunities for scientists to study and learn more about these celestial objects.

The information provided by NASA on the size, speed, and distance of these asteroids gives us a glimpse into the vastness and complexity of our universe. It serves as a reminder of the importance of ongoing research and exploration in the field of astronomy.

ذريعن موجب:
- ناسا

By جبرائيل بوٿا

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

ناسا زمين جي ويجھو سيارو دريافت ڪيو ۽ ڪامياب نموني واپسي مشن مڪمل ڪيو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

هندستان جي چنڊ لينڊر جي بحالي لاءِ اميدون گهٽجي ويون

مرد 26، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

Neanderthals سامونڊي کاڌي جا ماهر هئا، مطالعي مان معلوم ٿئي ٿو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

ناسا زمين جي ويجھو سيارو دريافت ڪيو ۽ ڪامياب نموني واپسي مشن مڪمل ڪيو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

هندستان جي چنڊ لينڊر جي بحالي لاءِ اميدون گهٽجي ويون

مرد 26، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

Neanderthals سامونڊي کاڌي جا ماهر هئا، مطالعي مان معلوم ٿئي ٿو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

آفريڪا ۾ دنيا جو سڀ کان پراڻو انساني تعمير ٿيل ڍانچو دريافت ڪيو ويو

مرد 26، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا