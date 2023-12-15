فلڪيات دان فاسٽ ريڊيو برسٽ پيٽرن ۾ حيران ڪندڙ دريافت تي ٿلها

In a surprising turn of events, astronomers have stumbled upon a unique pattern in a newly discovered repeating Fast Radio Burst (FRB), known as FRB 20220912A, leaving them intrigued. The findings, outlined in a new study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, offer valuable clues while introducing fresh mysteries to unravel.

Since the identification of the first FRB in 2007, scientists have detected numerous intense bursts of radio waves coming from distant parts of the universe. These bursts release an incredible amount of energy in just a fraction of a second, comparable to what the Sun produces in a year or more. However, the cause behind FRBs remains unknown.

The recent discovery was made through observations using the Allen Telescope Array (ATA) of the California-based SETI Institute. Over a two-month period, the team detected 35 fast radio bursts originating from a single source, marking the first use of the ATA to observe FRBs.

While most FRBs are brief and challenging to observe, some have been found to repeat, allowing scientists to trace their origin back to distant galaxies. FRB 20220912A initially appeared similar to other known repeaters, with each burst transitioning from higher to lower frequencies. However, a closer examination revealed a unique characteristic: a distinct drop in the center frequency of the bursts, resembling a cosmic slide whistle. When converted into sounds, the bursts resembled xylophone notes, with high notes representing the beginning and low notes corresponding to the end.

Despite efforts to identify a pattern in the timings between each burst, researchers were unable to detect one for FRB 20220912A, showcasing the unpredictable nature of these celestial events. Dr. Sofia Sheikh, the lead study author and a National Science Foundation MPS-Ascend postdoctoral fellow at the SETI Institute, expressed excitement about the findings, stating that they confirm known FRB properties while also revealing new ones.

As each observation of FRBs provides insights and raises further questions, astronomers continue to be captivated by these enigmatic cosmic phenomena.