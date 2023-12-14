Rare Solar Wind Gap Causes Mysterious Atmospheric Expansion on Mars

Scientists have recently discovered that a sudden expansion in Mars’ atmosphere last year was caused by a rare gap in the stream of charged particles, known as solar wind, emanating from the sun. This phenomenon has also been observed on Earth before and could occur again soon.

On December 26, 2022, NASA’s MAVEN Orbiter observed Mars’ magnetosphere swell outward by thousands of miles, causing the Martian atmosphere to temporarily expand. This expansion coincided with a significant decline in solar wind particles hitting the spacecraft, which left researchers astounded.

The rare event was described as a “truly anomalous solar event” by Shannon Curry, the principal investigator of the MAVEN mission. The atmospheric expansion was a result of the absence of solar wind, which usually pushes against Mars’ magnetosphere, causing it to deflect the majority of particles.

A similar occurrence took place on Earth in 1999 when the solar wind almost disappeared for three days, allowing our atmosphere to expand up to 100 times its normal volume before returning to its original size. This event did not cause any noticeable damage to the planet.

These unexplained gaps in the solar wind are believed to be caused by fast particles overtaking those in front, creating spaces without solar wind. In a previous study, researchers linked such an atmospheric expansion event on Earth to a large gap in the solar surface known as a coronal hole, with weaker magnetic fields that accelerate the solar wind.

As the sun enters its solar maximum phase, characterized by increased activity, coronal holes may become more common in the coming years. This could lead to more occurrences of atmospheric expansion, both on Mars and on Earth. Scientists continue to study these events to better understand their impact and any potential long-term consequences.