Discovery of Fossilized Marine Turtles Challenges Previous Beliefs of Prehistoric Plants

A recent study has revealed that two small, oval fossils initially believed to be prehistoric plants are actually the remains of baby marine turtles. The fossils were discovered over half a century ago in Colombia by Padre Gustavo Huerta, a priest with a passion for fossil plants. They were originally thought to represent a species of sphenophyllum, an extinct plant related to modern “horsetails.”

However, a re-examination of the fossils by researchers from the Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá uncovered a surprising discovery. Instead of plant veins, the team found a delicate layer of spongy bone tissue, leading them to rule out the possibility of the fossils being from plants. After comparing the fossils with living marine turtles and other fossils, the scientists concluded that the oval fossils are actually the shells, or carapaces, of baby marine turtles.

Further analysis of the fossils revealed bone growth patterns instead of veins, as well as evidence of bones within the shell called neurals and costals, along with highly serrated joints between them. The researchers estimate that these turtles were less than a year old and potentially belong to the species Desmatochelys padillai, a type of protostegid.

The misidentification of the fossils as plants is now recognized as an error, and the team has humorously nicknamed the turtles “Turtwig,” after a Pokémon character that is part-turtle and part-plant. The new interpretation of the fossils provides valuable insights into the early stages of turtle development and adds to the understanding of extinct marine turtles.

Dr. Nick Fraser, an expert in vertebrate palaeontology, commended the study’s findings, stating that the identification of the fossils as hatchling turtles aligns with the evidence and could provide important information for species identification. Prof. Andy Gale, a geologist and palaeontologist, emphasized the significance of this discovery, highlighting the dangers of seeing what one wants to see, even if it is not there.

This study challenges previously held beliefs about prehistoric plants and expands our knowledge of marine turtle evolution in the Mesozoic era. The re-examination of fossils serves as a reminder of the importance of careful analysis and an open mind in scientific research.