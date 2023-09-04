The Benefits of Zone 2 Cardio Training

Zone 2 cardio training, also known as low-intensity steady-state (LISS) cardio, is a type of aerobic workout that is performed at an easy to moderate level of intensity. This training method aims to keep your heart rate consistently elevated between 60 to 70 percent of your maximum heart rate. It can be done with various types of exercises such as running, brisk walking, cycling, swimming, rowing, skating, and elliptical training.

One of the major benefits of zone 2 cardio is its positive impact on heart health. It improves lipid profiles, increases HDL (good cholesterol) levels, and enhances insulin sensitivity. Additionally, it reduces mortality and decreases the risk of heart attacks in individuals with cardiovascular disease.

Zone 2 cardio training also helps to build endurance. By consistently performing workouts in this zone, you can increase your cardiovascular fitness and improve your body’s ability to generate energy from oxygen. This leads to an enhanced capacity for steady-state work over a long period of time.

Furthermore, zone 2 training improves performance and power. It promotes the growth of mitochondria, which use oxygen to create energy, and increases the size of muscle capillaries, thus improving the delivery of oxygen-rich blood to the muscles. This results in better overall performance and increased strength during higher intensity exercises.

Another advantage of zone 2 cardio is its lower risk of burnout and overtraining compared to more intense workout styles. It is challenging enough to drive meaningful adaptations but not too taxing on the body. This prevents total fatigue and overtraining, reducing the risk of injuries and maintaining motivation.

To determine if you’re working in zone 2, you can monitor your heart rate by multiplying your age by 0.7, subtracting that number from 208, and then calculating the range of 60 to 70 percent of your heart rate max. This can be done using a heart rate monitor or other tracking devices.

In conclusion, zone 2 cardio training offers numerous benefits including improved heart health, increased endurance, enhanced performance and power, and reduced risk of burnout and overtraining. It is an effective and sustainable workout method that can be incorporated into various types of exercises.

Source:

Melissa Kendter, CPT, ACE-certified personal trainer, functional training specialist, and UESCA-certified run coach.