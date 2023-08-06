Yuji’s House by Goiva: A Modern Renovation in São Paulo

With a narrow and short plot, Yuji’s House is a modern renovation located in the Pinheiros neighborhood of São Paulo. The project was undertaken by the Goiva office, led by architects Karen Evangelisti and Marcos Mendes. The 40-year-old building, constructed with solid bricks, maintains a traditional appearance on a quiet street.

The architects were tasked with creating a modern home with high-quality finishes and advanced construction technology. The client also requested two bedrooms on the upper floor and a bathroom. Additionally, they wanted to incorporate Brazilian design into the interiors, which was achieved through a careful curation process with furniture pieces from renowned designers such as Gustavo Bittencourt, Guilherme Wentz, and Estúdio Bola.

The social area was a particular focus for the client, who enjoys hosting guests. The living room and kitchen on the first floor are designed for easy movement and flow. There is also a barbecue area connected to the kitchen, as well as a deck. The corridor, which was originally used for circulation, was integrated into the social area, providing natural light and enhancing the overall atmosphere.

To accommodate the client’s request for a pub, the architects excavated the basement, creating a cozy space accessed through a sculptural steel staircase and an intimate garden. The parking lot is located on a level below the first floor, taking advantage of the previous excavation done by the previous owners.

One of the main challenges of the project was the structural aspect. New support structures were added to the existing walls to strengthen the building, and the kitchen area was extended using concrete. The architects aimed to modernize the house without compromising its original character and history.

The facade features concrete window volumes that bring more light and space to the interior. At night, the exterior lighting highlights the architectural features and creates a warm and inviting ambiance. The result is a modern and fully renovated interior while maintaining the charm and character of the local neighborhood.