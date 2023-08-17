The James Webb Space Telescope Confirms Existence of Maisie’s Galaxy

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has a primary goal of observing the earliest galaxies in the Universe. These galaxies formed around 1 billion years after the Big Bang, during the end of the “Cosmic Dark Ages.” Conventional optical telescopes cannot observe this epoch because the only sources of photons were associated with the relic radiation of the Big Bang (Cosmic Microwave Background) or the reionization of neutral hydrogen.

The JWST’s advanced optics and infrared imaging capabilities have pushed the boundaries of what astronomers can see. One of its significant finds is Maisie’s galaxy, which was believed to have existed approximately 390 million years after the Big Bang. Recently, a study by the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS) confirmed the existence of Maisie’s galaxy. This makes it one of the farthest and earliest galaxies observed by humans.

Astronomers hope that by observing early stars and galaxies, they can unlock significant secrets about cosmic evolution. These observations can reveal how early stars contributed heavy elements to the galaxy, the formation of the first supermassive black holes, and the evolution of cosmic structure. The answers to these questions will help scientists understand the formation of planetary systems and the building blocks of life.

Initially observed using the JWST, Maisie’s galaxy was estimated to be approximately 13.5 billion light-years away. The previous record for the farthest galaxy was held by Gz-11, observed by the Hubble Space Telescope. Over time, the record was broken multiple times with the discovery of galaxies that existed when the Universe was younger.

Maisie’s galaxy is one of the earliest confirmed galaxies. Researchers estimated that it formed around 250 million years after the Big Bang, but further analysis led to the conclusion that it existed 390 million years after the Big Bang. This makes it one of the four earliest confirmed galaxies.

To obtain a more accurate estimate of Maisie’s galaxy’s properties, the CEERS team conducted follow-up measurements using the JWST’s Near-infrared Spectrometer. With a redshift value of z=11.4, Maisie’s galaxy provides valuable data about the early Universe.

In addition to confirming Maisie’s galaxy, the CEERS team also analyzed another galaxy, CEERS-93316. Initially thought to have a record-setting redshift, it was later found that the presence of hot gas gave it a deceptive appearance. Further analysis revealed a more modest redshift of z=4.9, corresponding to an age of about 1 billion years after the Big Bang.

The discoveries made by the JWST and the CEERS team contribute to our understanding of the early Universe and its evolution.