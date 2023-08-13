How Far Does a Person Travel in Their Lifetime?

Whether you’re a frequent traveler or prefer staying at home, you’re still traveling more than you realize. Even if you remain motionless your entire life, you continue to journey through space. On Earth’s surface alone, the average human covers 30,000 to 50,000 miles (50,000 to 80,000 kilometers) over their lifetime, with some individuals surpassing this distance. This includes regular commutes and errands, enough to circle the globe at least once.

However, the distance traveled on Earth’s surface pales in comparison to the motion gained from Earth’s rotation. Since our planet is solid, it rotates as a singular rigid body, meaning that every point on Earth experiences the same angular speed. This results in everyone traveling a full circle every 24 hours. While those on the geographic poles simply spin around, individuals near the equator experience a significant linear speed of about 1,000 mph (1,600 km/h).

Considering that most people do not live on the equator, we can estimate that the average human is consistently traveling at approximately 930 mph (1,500 km/h). Over an average 80-year lifespan, this equates to roughly 600 million miles (1 billion kilometers). However, we are just scratching the surface.

In addition to Earth’s rotation, our planet also orbits the sun. Although this orbit varies due to Earth’s elliptical path, the average orbital speed is about 19 miles per second (30 km per second). This results in an annual distance traveled of approximately 600 million miles (1 billion km) for each person. Hence, over a lifetime, we each journey around 50 billion miles (80 billion km), which far surpasses the distance covered solely due to Earth’s rotation.

Yet, Earth is not the only object in motion. The sun also orbits around the center of the Milky Way galaxy, completing one galactic year every 230 million Earth years. In comparison, life on Earth emerged around 17 galactic years ago, and in an additional 25 galactic years, the sun will meet its end. Consequently, each person’s lifetime travel due to the sun’s motion within the Milky Way amounts to around 370 million miles (600 billion km).

Furthermore, our entire galaxy is in motion, with galaxies moving away from one another due to the expanding universe. Additionally, each galaxy has its own motion, known as “peculiar velocity.” For instance, the Milky Way and the Andromeda galaxy are moving toward each other and will eventually collide in about five billion years. Both galaxies, along with the Virgo cluster and surrounding galaxies, are also headed towards the Great Attractor, the center of our Laniakea supercluster.

Astronomers utilize the cosmic microwave background (CMB) to calculate the combined motion caused by these gravitational influences. By analyzing the shift in light frequencies, astronomers have determined that our total velocity through the universe is around 390 miles per second (630 km per second). Over an 80-year lifespan, this leads to a total movement of 930 billion miles (1.5 trillion km).

Even if you never venture far from home, you will still accomplish this incredible distance. Traveling through the Earth, the solar system, the galaxy, and the universe, our lifetime travel is truly remarkable.