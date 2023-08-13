The Perseid Meteor Shower: A Spectacular Celestial Event

The highly anticipated Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its peak on Saturday and continue into the early morning hours of Sunday. Weather forecasts predict mostly clear skies, with clouds gradually decreasing throughout the night, providing optimal conditions for viewing.

To enjoy the shower, all you need to do is find an open area, set up a chair, and gaze up at the sky. However, for those looking for a more organized experience, there will be a watch party on Saturday night at the Big Field in Dix Park. The event, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., will be hosted by staff and volunteers from the Morehead Planetarium & Science Center and the Raleigh Astronomy Club. Telescopes will be available, allowing attendees to observe meteors, double stars, star clusters, nebulae, and galaxies up close.

2023 is expected to be an exceptional year for the Perseids. The absence of moonlight until almost 3 a.m. offers ideal viewing conditions, as only 10% of the waning crescent moon will reflect sunlight. The peak times for meteor observations usually occur just before sunrise, as Earth enters the stream of dust and debris that generate the meteors. The Perseids are linked to the passage of Comet Swift-Tuttle, which last approached our vicinity in 1992.

The radiant, where the meteors appear to originate, is at its highest in the sky after midnight. This ensures that fewer meteors are concealed below the horizon. However, the hours after sunset, particularly around 10 p.m., can also provide a good viewing experience. During this time, “earth-grazers” can be observed, which are meteors entering the atmosphere at a sharp angle, leaving behind bright and persistent trails that can last several seconds.

For optimal meteor watching, seek out darker areas with minimal light pollution. If you cannot access a remote location, focus on the darkest area of the sky visible to you, as meteors can appear anywhere. Remember to take your time and appreciate the wonders of the night sky. Spending more time outside increases your chances of witnessing more meteors. Allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness for approximately 15 minutes, and you will be amazed at the increased visibility.

Lastly, it is essential to limit distractions. Keep your phone indoors, as looking at any source of light restarts the 15-minute adjustment process. Join the Morehead Planetarium at the Dorothea Dix Park Big Field on Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. to participate in the skywatching event. All ages are welcome, and the Raleigh Astronomy Club will be offering telescopes to observe various celestial wonders, including double stars, star clusters, nebulae, and galaxies.