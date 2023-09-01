India’s Aditya-L1 Solar Observatory to Unravel Mysteries of the Sun

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is all set to launch its first solar observatory, Aditya-L1. The spacecraft will embark on a mission to investigate various mysteries surrounding the sun. Aditya-L1 will be launched atop a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India. The probe will be sent into low-Earth orbit and then propelled to the Earth-Sun Lagrange Point 1, located around 1 million miles away from Earth. This position will allow Aditya-L1 to study the sun without any interference from eclipses or occultations.

The main focus of the mission is to understand the coronal heating problem, which refers to the puzzle of why the sun’s outer atmosphere, called the corona, is significantly hotter than its surface. The corona can reach temperatures of up to 2 million degrees Fahrenheit, while the photosphere, the sun’s surface, has an average temperature of around 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Aditya-L1 will carry instruments such as the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) and the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) to study the corona and photosphere in detail.

In addition to investigating the coronal heating problem, Aditya-L1 will also study solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). These powerful solar events can have an impact on Earth, causing geomagnetic storms and disruption to communication and power infrastructure. Aditya-L1 aims to understand the mechanisms behind these events and study how they evolve as they travel from the sun to Earth. The spacecraft will also make in-situ measurements of the plasma environment close to our planet using its Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) and Plasma Analyser Package For Aditya (PAPA) instruments.

Understanding space weather and the plasma environment near Earth is crucial for protecting satellites and infrastructure and predicting potential disruptions caused by solar activity. Aditya-L1 will provide valuable insights into the workings of the sun and help us unravel the mysteries of our closest star.

