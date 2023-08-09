CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

VERIFY: Viral Video Claims to Show Scenes from Mars Captured by NASA’s Curiosity Rover

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 9, 2023
VERIFY: Viral Video Claims to Show Scenes from Mars Captured by NASA’s Curiosity Rover

A viral video with millions of views on social media claims to show footage of the surface of Mars, allegedly captured by NASA’s Curiosity rover. However, some people have expressed skepticism, suggesting that the footage may be generated by AI or taken on Earth, specifically in Nevada.

We can verify that the video is indeed real and originally shared by NASA in 2018. NASA’s Curiosity rover is one of the five robotic vehicles sent to explore the red planet.

To confirm this, we used Google’s reverse image search tool. Our investigation led us to a 2018 post on the NASA Mars Exploration Program website, which features the same footage shown in the viral video. This post includes a narrated video showcasing a panoramic image captured by Curiosity on Mars. NASA’s website also provides still images from the panorama.

The existence of AI-generated content and the prevalence of misinformation on social media have given rise to understandable skepticism. However, in this case, the video does show genuine footage of the Martian surface taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover.

It is important to exercise caution and skepticism when it comes to consuming and sharing information online. Verifying the credibility of sources and checking for official confirmation, such as through official websites, can help us avoid spreading misinformation.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Understanding the Science Behind Smell Preferences Using Locusts

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Space is Stranger Than You Think: Binary Stars Locked in a Close Orbital Dance

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Solar Eruption Detected Simultaneously at Earth, Moon, and Mars Underscores Importance of Space Radiation Preparedness

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

Understanding the Science Behind Smell Preferences Using Locusts

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

How Image Signal and Vision Processors are Revolutionizing IoT and Edge Computing Devices

Aug 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumors and Camera Specs

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Slack to Roll Out Redesign to Help Users Manage Messages and Channels

Aug 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments