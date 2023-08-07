Xenesis to Install Optical Communications Hub for Bartolomeo Customers on the ISS

Xenesis, based in Illinois, is set to install an optical communications hub for customers of Bartolomeo, Airbus’ external research platform on the International Space Station (ISS). This collaboration aims to provide broadband data downlink capability to Bartolomeo customers.

Xenesis plans to deliver the Xen-Hub optical flight terminal to Airbus in November, and it will be launched on an ISS commercial resupply mission. The installation will take place in February 2025, followed by testing. By the end of the second quarter of 2025, Xenesis will begin offering communications services.

The main focus of Bartolomeo customers is Earth observation, and they contribute to the need for broadband communications with the ground. The collaboration between Airbus and Xen-Hub will provide an optical communication solution, enabling broadband data downlink capability on the ISS for multiple users simultaneously.

This agreement with Airbus is significant for Xenesis as it is a commercial agreement with a prime contractor. Furthermore, all ISS tenant agencies, companies, and residents will benefit from a 10 gigabit per second connection.

Xenesis also plans to demonstrate optical communications technology for Intercessor, an optical mesh network for data backhaul, through the Bartolomeo service. They will utilize a miniature, unidirectional version of Xen-Hub, allowing small satellite builders and operators to have a 5 gigabit per second persistent link. This will be beneficial for applications such as live imagery.

The use of optical communications technology has the potential to enhance data transfer for government agencies involved in border security, such as the Drug Enforcement Agency, Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and state national guards. It enables swift interdiction at any point of intrusion.

Airbus subsidiary Tesat has also been working on establishing a high-capacity optical terminal in collaboration with the Institute for Communication and Navigation of the German Aerospace Center to improve data transfer from the ISS to the ground.