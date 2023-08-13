Expanding Interest in Stargazing Tourism in Wyoming and Beyond

The popularity of stargazing tourism has been steadily rising in Wyoming and other remote destinations in recent years. Wyoming Stargazing, a non-profit organization, has been offering private stargazing parties in Jackson Hole since 2017. These parties have attracted students, corporations, and tourists looking for a unique experience under unpolluted night skies.

Wyoming Stargazing employs a team of highly trained astrophysicists to lead star parties and provide educational experiences for guests. The organization offers pick-up and drop-off services, making it convenient for tourists staying in different locations. The trend of astro-tourism extends beyond Jackson Hole and can be observed across the Western United States, as well as in countries like New Zealand, Tanzania, and Chile.

Different organizations offer unique experiences to cater to the interests of stargazing enthusiasts. Some provide cocktails to accompany stargazing tours, while others combine wildlife sightseeing with stargazing excursions. Wyoming Stargazing stands out for its flexibility, as they are willing to organize events at various locations, including private residences, corporate venues, and wedding venues.

Stargazing is not only enjoyable but also thought-provoking. Before embarking on a star tour, Wyoming Stargazing’s astrophysicist, Rachel Fischer, provides guests with a brief lesson in astrophysics. She explains that astronomers measure distances in space using light years, as the vastness of space makes miles an impractical unit of measurement. Fischer engages tourists by challenging them to guess the distance light can travel in one Earth year, which is approximately 6 trillion miles.

During the stargazing tour, Fischer highlights interesting astronomical facts. She points out Vega, one of the brightest stars in the night sky and a former North Star. Vega is approximately 25 light years away from Earth, meaning the light observed through the telescope during the tour has taken 25 years to reach Earth. Fischer emphasizes that stargazing offers an opportunity to witness celestial objects as they were millions or billions of years ago.

Rachel Fischer, one of the astrophysicists leading star parties, discovered her passion for astronomy by accident. She enrolled in an online astronomy class during her junior year of high school, initially considering it the least boring option. However, the course captivated her and altered her career aspirations. Fischer’s journey exemplifies the allure of stargazing and its potential to inspire a deep fascination with the cosmos.