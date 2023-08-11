James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Distant Star in the Universe’s First Billion Years

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting the farthest star ever observed in the universe’s first billion years after the big bang. The star, named Earendel, was initially discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope and has now been observed in more detail by Webb.

Earendel is located within the Sunrise Arc galaxy, and its detection is made possible through a phenomenon called gravitational lensing. This occurs when light from a distant object is bent and magnified by the gravitational pull of a massive galaxy cluster located between the object and Earth. In this case, the massive galaxy cluster WHL0137-08 acts as a magnifying lens, allowing astronomers to observe Earendel.

Webb’s observations using the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument have revealed that Earendel is a massive B-type star, over twice as hot as our Sun, and approximately a million times more luminous. These observations provide valuable insights into the star’s properties and the surrounding galaxy.

Additionally, astronomers believe that Earendel may have a companion star based on the colors detected by Webb. Further analysis of Webb’s spectroscopic observations could potentially reveal more information about the star’s brightness, temperature, and composition.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for studying the early universe and gaining insights into the formation and evolution of stars. Webb’s advanced capabilities and technology allow for more detailed observations and analysis, further expanding our understanding of the cosmos.