The James Webb Space Telescope Captures Detailed Glimpse of Most Distant Star

In March 2022, the Hubble Space Telescope made a significant discovery by detecting the most distant star ever seen in the cosmos. Now, the James Webb Space Telescope has taken this discovery further by capturing an even more detailed glimpse of the ancient celestial body. The star, known as WHL0137-LS or Earendel, is situated in the Sunrise Arc galaxy. The observations reveal that Earendel is a massive B-type star, exceeding the sun’s temperature by more than twice and shining approximately a million times brighter.

The light we witness from Earendel today began its journey 12.9 billion years ago. This means that the star began emitting its rays less than a billion years after the Big Bang. Due to the constant expansion of the universe since then, Earendel now resides 28 billion light-years away from Earth.

The James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope were able to detect this incredibly distant star by taking advantage of a phenomenon called gravitational lensing. Earendel’s light is bent and magnified by a massive cluster of galaxies, also known as “a wrinkle in space-time,” located between the star and Earth.

Through this gravitational lens, scientists were able to capture the brilliant red rays emitted by Earendel, as well as a variety of star clusters in the Sunrise Arc. Additionally, two images of another ancient star cluster, estimated to be at least 10 million years old, were spotted. This finding provides insights into the formation of globular clusters in our Milky Way galaxy 13 billion years ago. The image also reveals the possibility of a cooler, redder star orbiting Earendel.

Compared to the Hubble telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope possesses six times the light-gathering power, allowing it to capture longer and dimmer light wavelengths. In its first year of operation, the JWST has made numerous discoveries, including the observation of the spiral “Phantom Galaxy” located 32 million light-years away and the detection of carbon-based molecules in the Orion Nebula.

While other distant stars have been detected, Earendel holds the record for being the farthest star ever seen. This groundbreaking discovery has opened up new possibilities for stellar physics, providing insights into the early universe and the formation of galaxies.

Scientists have expressed cautious hope that this discovery could potentially lead to the detection of the first generation of stars, composed solely of hydrogen and helium, which were created during the Big Bang. The research team believes that this marks a significant step towards exploring these primal cosmic objects.