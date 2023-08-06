When Did Humans Become “Human” in the Story of Evolution?

Humanity has existed for approximately 2 million years, with Homo sapiens being a relatively new addition. Throughout the course of evolution, other human species coexisted with us and interbred, leading to the question of when personhood can be claimed. This question has implications for our understanding of rights and religion.

In contrast to mythical origin stories that depict a singular moment when humans became “human,” the reality of evolution shows a gradual emergence of humanity over generations. Our humanity developed through a series of mutations in our DNA that spread through the population, resulting in the appearance of Homo sapiens.

While humans are distinct from other animals, the distinction can be regarded as somewhat artificial. Animals exhibit behaviors and characteristics that were once considered unique to humans, though less developed. Great apes, such as chimpanzees, display simple communication, tool use, and complex social lives.

Species like Ardipithecus, Australopithecus, Homo erectus, and Neanderthals were even more similar to humans in the past. The extinction of these species created the illusion of a vast separation between humans and other animals. However, if these species still existed, the division would be less clear, as it is primarily a result of extinction rather than inherent differences.

The evolution of our lineage split from chimpanzees approximately 6 million years ago. Over millions of years, several hominin species, including Homo habilis and Homo erectus, appeared and exhibited advancements in brain size and tool use. Homo erectus, in particular, had larger brains, made sophisticated tools, and showed evidence of a shift towards a meat-based diet.

Further evolutionary developments led to the emergence of species such as Neanderthals and Denisovans, which exhibited skeletal and genetic similarities to modern humans. Advanced technologies such as stone-tipped spears and the creation of objects with no clear functionality, like art and jewelry, also began to appear.

In summary, our understanding of when humans became “human” in the story of evolution is complex and spans millions of years. Gradual changes in brain size, tool use, and societal advancements contributed to our development as a species. The distinction between humans and other animals is not as clear-cut as it may seem, and our understanding of personhood in the context of evolution has significant implications for our perception of rights and religion.