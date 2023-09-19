New Study Finds Harmful Pesticides in Bee Pollen in Ireland

A recent study conducted by Trinity College Dublin and Dublin City University has shed light on the detrimental impact of pesticides on various bee species in Ireland. The researchers examined crop pollen from 12 different sites in the country and analyzed the levels of residual pesticides. They also collected pollen from honeybees and bumblebees at these sites.

The study revealed that bumblebee pollen had the highest number of compounds and pesticide detections compared to other types of pollen. Particularly concerning was the presence of neonicotinoid insecticides in the bumblebee pollen. Neonicotinoids are known to be harmful to bees and other animals.

What was even more troubling was that many of the detected pesticides had not been recently applied to the fields where the pollen was collected. This suggests that these chemicals either persist in the environment for a long time or that the residues come from plants in other areas within the foraging range of bees.

Elena Zioga, the first author of the study and a PhD candidate at Trinity’s School of Natural Sciences, expressed her worry about the findings. She highlighted that some of these toxic pesticides had not been used in the sampled fields for at least three years, implying that the chemicals persist in field edges or that bees collect contaminated pollen from beyond the sampled fields.

Another significant finding of the study was that different bee species were exposed to different types of pesticides. Honeybee pollen was found to be mostly contaminated with fungicides, while bumblebee pollen was primarily tainted with neonicotinoid insecticides.

Zioga emphasized the importance of considering multiple bee species when assessing pesticide exposure. She stated that using honeybees as the sole reference for understanding pesticide exposure does not provide a complete picture. Both honeybees and bumblebees play crucial roles in pollination services and supporting healthy ecosystems.

This study sheds light on the concerning presence of harmful pesticides in bee pollen in Ireland. Further research is needed to understand the long-term implications of these pesticide residues on bee populations and broader biodiversity.

Sources:

– Trinity College Dublin

– Dublin City University