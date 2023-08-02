Russian Scientists Revive 46,000-Year-Old Worms, Offering Insights into Climate Change Adaptation

Russian scientists have successfully revived two worms that had been frozen for a remarkable 46,000 years. This discovery not only astonished researchers due to the worms’ incredible age, but it also presents an opportunity to learn about their ability to adapt to extreme conditions – knowledge that could help us in the face of climate change.

Researcher Philipp Schiffer believes that studying the genomes of species that can survive in extreme environments will enable us to develop better conservation strategies to combat global warming. Understanding how these worms were able to remain inactive for such a long period is crucial to comprehending their adaptation mechanisms.

The worms were discovered in Siberian permafrost, 40 meters below the surface, in a dormant state called cryptobiosis. This state allows organisms to withstand harsh conditions such as the absence of water or oxygen, freezing temperatures, and even salty environments. The worms enter a state between life and death, where their metabolic rates drop significantly.

In 2018, Anastasia Shatilovich and a colleague from Russia’s Institute of Physicochemical and Biological Problems in Soil Science revived the worms by rehydrating them with water. Subsequently, around 100 worms were transported to labs in Germany for further analysis. Radiocarbon analysis of plant material from the sample revealed that the worms had been frozen for an astonishing 45,839 to 47,769 years.

Teymuras Kurzchalia, a retired professor who participated in the research, explained that this discovery challenges previous knowledge as there have been no reports of worms entering a dormant state for thousands of years. It demonstrates the ability of nematodes to preserve life for geological time periods.

In addition to the revived worms, researchers have also made fascinating discoveries in 830-million-year-old halite, where they found microorganisms that may still be alive. These findings provide further insights into the endurance and survival mechanisms of various species.

The study of these ancient worms and microorganisms holds promise in developing strategies to protect organisms and ecosystems in the face of climate change. By understanding their genetic mechanisms, we can gain valuable knowledge to aid in conservation efforts and ensure the preservation of life.