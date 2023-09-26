CityLife

Roundworm Study Sheds Light on the Genetics of Emotion

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 26, 2023
Researchers from Nagoya City University and Mills College have discovered that the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans exhibits primitive forms of emotion when subjected to electric shocks. The study, published in Genetics, found that the worms displayed behavior consistent with basic “emotional” responses, prioritizing escape over food.

The team used roundworms for their research due to the worms’ widespread use in studying basic cellular and genetic functions. When the worms were exposed to electric shocks, they unexpectedly moved at a high speed and continued to run for one to two minutes after the stimulation ended. This persistent behavior is rare, as most animals cease their response to a stimulus when it is no longer present.

During and after the electric stimulation, the worms ignored their food bacteria, which is typically crucial for their survival. This suggests that the worms prioritize escape from danger over obtaining food. The genetic analysis revealed that the worms that were unable to produce neuropeptides, similar to hormones in humans, exhibited an even longer duration of continuous running in response to electrical stimulation.

These findings indicate that the persistent state in response to danger is regulated and controlled by an active genetic mechanism. The study suggests that emotions, such as excitement or fear, may not naturally fade away with time but are actively controlled by genes. This research provides insights into the genetic mechanisms underlying primitive emotions.

The discovery of emotion-related genes in worms could potentially lead to new treatments for emotional disorders in humans. Conditions like depression, characterized by excessive and persistent negative emotions, could potentially be treated by targeting these newly discovered genes. The genes in worms are known to have counterparts in humans, making them valuable targets for further research in emotional disorders.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of understanding the genetic basis of emotions and how even the simplest organisms can provide valuable insights into complex emotional mechanisms.

Sources:
– Ling Fei Tee et al. “Electric shock causes a fleeing-like persistent behavioral response in the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans.” Genetics.
– Nagoya City University.

