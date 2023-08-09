The World’s Oldest Moss in the Himalayas Faces Threat from Climate Breakdown

The world’s oldest moss species, Takakia, discovered in the remote regions of the US, Japan, and Tibet, may not be able to survive the effects of climate breakdown, according to scientists. Takakia, which has been growing for an astonishing 390 million years, is known for its fast evolution. However, researchers warn that this may not be enough to ensure its survival.

During a decade-long expedition, scientists analyzed the DNA of Takakia for the first time to understand how climate breakdown is impacting the species and its habitat. The ancient moss predates the formation of the Himalayas by 100 million years and has undergone a rapid adaptation process triggered by the geological changes.

The expedition itself was challenging due to the extreme altitude and volatile weather conditions in the Himalayas, where “four seasons can occur within one day,” according to Ruoyang Hu, a plant biologist and co-leader of the expedition. Despite these challenges, the team discovered that Takakia had developed mechanisms to repair damaged DNA and recover from ultraviolet radiation exposure, which are common in its harsh environment.

However, the studies conducted on Takakia’s surroundings revealed that the climate is steadily warming, resulting in the melting of glaciers and increased levels of ultraviolet radiation. The researchers observed a decline of approximately 1.6% per year in the Takakia populations in Tibet. They predict that by the end of the 21st century, the suitable habitat for Takakia will have reduced to around 1,000-1,500 square kilometers worldwide.

To ensure the species’ survival, plant scientists are taking measures such as multiplying specimens in laboratories and translocating them to experimental sites in Tibet. These efforts aim to preserve and prolong the life of this remarkable moss species, which serves as a living link to Earth’s ancient past.