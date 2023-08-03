The Canadian Rocky Mountains Reveal Fossils of Ancient Jellyfish Species

Researchers have discovered fossils of an unknown species of ancient jellyfish in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. These fossils were found in the Burgess Shale, located within Canada’s Yoho and Kootenay National Parks, known for preserving records of early marine ecosystems. The fossils were buried in fine mud and were exceptionally preserved due to the mountain formation caused by a collision event with a microcontinent.

The study revealed that the fossils belong to a newly named species called Burgessomedusa phasmiformis, which is believed to be the oldest swimming jellyfish species on record. They grew to nearly 8 inches in length and had more than 90 finger-like tentacles. These findings were published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, Biological Sciences.

Jellyfish, coral, and anemones belong to the phylum Cnidaria, one of the oldest groups of animals on Earth. The discovery of Burgessomedusa phasmiformis shows that large, swimming jellyfish with a bell-shaped body evolved over 500 million years ago. Prior to this discovery, jellyfish fossils were extremely rare due to their composition of 95% water.

The presence of these fossils in the Canadian Rocky Mountains adds to the complexity of Cambrian food webs and provides insight into the evolution of life on Earth. This remarkable discovery showcases the diverse lineages of animals preserved in the Burgess Shale. It is a testament to the rich history and significance of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks World Heritage Site.

