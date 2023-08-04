The Canadian Rocky Mountains Hide Fossils of Ancient Jellyfish Species

The Canadian Rocky Mountains are not only known for their scenic views but also for hiding fossils of an ancient jellyfish species. The fossils, discovered in the middle Cambrian Burgess Shale within Canada’s Yoho and Kootenay National Parks, offer insights into early marine ecosystems. The fossils were preserved by being buried in mud and were found under the Royal Ontario Museum.

Researchers have identified the fossils as belonging to a previously unknown species called Burgessomedusa phasmiformis. These jellyfish were efficient swimming predators and had finger-like tentacles. They could grow up to 8 inches long. The discovery of this species shows that large, swimming jellyfish with bell-shaped bodies already existed more than 500 million years ago.

Jellyfish belong to the phylum Cnidaria, which also includes coral and anemones. These organisms are some of the oldest groups of animals to have ever existed on Earth. The presence of jellyfish fossils from the Cambrian period confirms that they were swimming in the ancient oceans during that time.

Finding jellyfish fossils is extremely rare due to the fact that jellyfish are mostly composed of water. However, the unique conditions of the Burgess Shale have allowed for the exceptional preservation of these delicate creatures.

This discovery adds to our understanding of the complex food webs and the evolution of life on Earth. The fossils found in the Canadian Rocky Mountains provide valuable insights into ancient marine ecosystems and the diversity of species that existed during the Cambrian period.