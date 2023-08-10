Perseid Meteor Shower to Provide Breathtaking Show this Weekend

The annual Perseid meteor shower, considered by NASA as the best meteor shower of the year, is set to provide a magnificent spectacle visible throughout the US and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere in the coming days. Sky & Telescope editor Diana Hannikainen states that conditions this year are perfect for optimum viewing of the Perseids, with the waning crescent moon at only 8% illumination and rising in the early morning on August 13, which will not interfere with visibility.

The Perseids, named after the Perseus constellation, have been ongoing since late July and will continue until September. However, they will reach their peak visibility this weekend. The meteor shower is caused when the Earth crosses paths with debris from the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

In addition to the regular meteor streaks, the Perseids are known for their fireballs. These fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist for longer periods than an average meteor streak. NASA states that these fireballs are also brighter than the usual meteors.

The main event of the Perseid meteor shower will begin around 10 p.m. on Saturday, with the best time to view the shower being overnight from Saturday to Sunday, particularly from midnight to about 5:30 a.m. It is recommended to find an area with a clear view of the horizon, away from trees and buildings, to optimize the viewing experience. Binoculars and telescopes are not necessary as they restrict the visible sky.

To fully enjoy the Perseid meteor shower, it is crucial to eliminate light pollution. This can be done by heading to areas with little artificial illumination, such as the countryside or a nearby park. Even something as simple as turning your back to street lamps can make a difference. It is also advised to allow your eyes at least 15 minutes to adjust to the dark in order to catch more of the fainter meteors.

Prepare yourself for an awe-inspiring celestial show this weekend as the Perseid meteor shower graces the night sky with its breathtaking display.