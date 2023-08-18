What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have complete digital access to FT.com with everything included in both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. The Standard Digital package provides access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. On the other hand, the Premium Digital package includes access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. If you would like to compare the features of Standard and Premium Digital, you can do so by clicking here.

You have the flexibility to change your plan at any time during your trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If no action is taken, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan will provide you with complete access to FT.com for $69 per month. However, if you want to save on costs, you have the option to change your plan online in the “Settings & Account” section. At the end of the trial, you can choose to pay annually and save 20% while retaining your premium access.

Additionally, you may also choose to downgrade to the Standard Digital package, which offers a robust journalistic offering that fulfills the needs of many users. If you wish to compare the features of Standard and Premium Digital, you can do so here. Any changes you make to your subscription plan will take effect at the end of the trial period, allowing you to retain full access for four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Please note that you will still be able to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We support credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments for your convenience.