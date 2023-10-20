The Role of Wind in Melting Greenland and Antarctic Ice Sheets

In the battle against climate change, the impact on coastal cities from rising sea levels is inevitable. With the power to drown the likes of Mumbai and New York, understanding the sources of water is crucial.

The ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, aside from glacier-laced mountains, contain enough frozen water to raise sea levels by 210 feet. Unfortunately, these regions are the most severely affected by global warming.

While air temperatures have risen significantly in Greenland, surpassing 3.8°C since the 1990s, wind also contributes to the accelerated melting of the ice sheet. A new study reveals that Foehn and Katabatic winds, which blow hot air downhill onto glaciers, have a major impact on ice sheet melting in both Greenland and Antarctica.

In the past two decades, the influence of these winds on Greenland’s ice sheets has increased by approximately 10%. However, their effect on the Antarctic ice sheet has decreased by 32%. This difference is primarily due to the varying ways in which global warming is affecting the northern and southern hemispheres. Greenland has become so hot that wind is no longer necessary, as sunlight alone has a substantial melting effect on the region.

The North Atlantic Oscillation, a significant weather phenomenon controlling the strength and direction of western winds and storms, has also played a role in this disparity. A shift to a positive phase has brought more warm air over Greenland and other Arctic regions, intensifying the melting process.

On the other hand, the total surface melt in Antarctica has decreased by approximately 15% since 2000. This can be attributed to a 32% reduction in downslope winds on the peninsula and an improvement in the region’s ozone layer, which absorbs heat from the Sun and protects the surface from further melting.

While the reduction in wind-driven melting in Antarctica may seem like a positive development, the melting trend still poses risks. Antarctica has already experienced the collapse of two vulnerable ice shelves, and if this trend continues, it could disrupt global ocean water circulation patterns, leading to severe consequences for Earth’s climate.

Both Greenland and Antarctica are significant contributors to rising sea levels, and closely monitoring and modeling ice melt is crucial. Understanding the relationship between wind and ice in the context of climate change is essential for predicting future sea level rise and its impact on the planet.

Source: Geophysical Research Letters