Will the Sun Become a Black Hole When it Dies?

In approximately 5 billion years, the sun will reach the end of its nuclear-fuel-burning life and undergo significant changes. The outer layers of the sun will spread away, potentially destroying Earth, while the core collapses into a dense state, leaving behind a stellar remnant. But will the sun become a black hole?

In short, the answer is no. According to Xavier Calmet, a black hole expert and physics professor at the University of Sussex, the sun just isn’t heavy enough to become a black hole. Calmet explains that stars with masses greater than 20-25 times that of the sun have the potential to undergo gravitational collapse and form black holes.

This phenomenon is known as the Tolman-Oppenheimer-Volkoff limit, named after J. Robert Oppenheimer and his colleagues who first calculated it. Currently, scientists believe that a dying star would need to leave behind a stellar core about two to three times the mass of the sun to create a black hole.

When the sun depletes the nuclear fuel at its core, it enters the red giant phase. It expands, eventually swallowing the inner planets, including Earth, as it becomes a red giant. The outer layers of the sun cool over time, spreading out to form a planetary nebula around its core, which will become a white dwarf.

Massive stars that create black holes go through multiple periods of collapse and expansion, losing mass each time. These stars can fuse heavier elements under high pressure and temperature until the core is composed of iron. Eventually, the star explodes in a supernova, losing even more mass, and leaving behind a black hole.

While typical stellar-mass black holes are three to 10 times heavier than the sun, the sun itself will never make it to the fusing-iron stage. Instead, it will become a white dwarf after the red giant phase. Therefore, Earth will not experience the thrill or terror of being swallowed by a black hole, unless the entire universe is already contained within one.

Sources:

– Xavier Calmet, black hole expert and physics professor at the University of Sussex in the U.K.