ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to reestablish communication with its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3’s solar-powered lander, Vikram, and rover, Pragyan. These components had been put into sleep mode before the onset of the lunar night in early September.

The challenge now lies in reactivating Pragyan and Vikram after enduring the extreme cold of approximately -200 degrees Celsius on the Moon’s surface. If the instruments onboard have successfully withstood these frigid temperatures, they can be reactivated, allowing the mission to resume and continue relaying crucial lunar data for the next fourteen days.

The process involves sending commands to the rover to initiate movement, followed by a similar procedure for the lander module. The success of this critical phase is crucial for ISRO as it strives to reignite the mission’s prospects.

Reviving communication with Vikram and Pragyan is an eagerly anticipated event, as it presents an opportunity to continue the scientific experiments and gather valuable data from the Moon. The resumption of the mission would contribute to our understanding of the lunar environment and further advancements in space exploration.

It is worth noting that the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which also included Vikram and Pragyan, encountered a setback in September 2019 when Vikram’s landing attempt failed. However, ISRO’s efforts in Chandrayaan-2 were still commendable, with the orbiter component continuing to orbit the Moon and provide valuable information.

