ISRO Gears Up to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3’s Lander and Rover

India’s space agency, ISRO, is preparing to reestablish communication with its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3’s solar-powered lander Vikram and rover Pragyan. The lander and rover were put into sleep mode earlier this month before the lunar night set in. If revived, the missions’ payloads can continue with scientific experiments. The challenge lies in bringing the lander and rover back to action after surviving temperatures as low as -200 degrees Celsius on the Moon.

Once the onboard instruments survive the extreme cold, they can resume their mission to send information from the Moon for the next fourteen days. The rover will start moving after commands are fed into it. With the return of sunlight to the south polar region of the Moon, where the lander and rover are located, their solar panels are expected to be optimally charged soon. ISRO plans to establish contact with them again, check their health, and try to revive them.

If the lander and rover are not revived, the rover has completed its assignments and is safely parked in sleep mode while waiting for the next sunrise on September 22, 2023. The lander successfully completed its main objective of a soft landing on the lunar surface near the south pole.

Rajnath Singh, India’s Defence Minister, commended Chandrayaan-3’s achievement and praised the intellectual prowess and dedication of ISRO scientists. Despite limited resources, India has reached the Moon’s South Pole, surpassing many resource-rich developed countries in lunar exploration.

Sources: PTI