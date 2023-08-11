Wildfire Smoke Contains Unknown Particles that Trap Heat, Study Finds

New research has revealed that wildfire smoke contains an abundant yet unidentified type of particle that traps a significant amount of heat. These findings indicate that wildfires, which are expected to become more severe due to human-induced climate change, are contributing to greater warming of the Earth than previously believed. The study was conducted using NASA’s Douglas DC-8 aircraft, retrofitted into a flying science lab, to analyze smoke from three lightning-caused fires in the western United States in 2019. The results showed that a new type of particle called organic “dark brown carbon” absorbs heat so effectively that it accounts for more than half of the total heat absorbed by wildfire smoke.

According to Rohan Mishra, a co-author of the study, these particles likely form similarly to soot in the high-temperature flames at the frontlines of wildfires. In July and August of 2019, scientists collected smoke samples at different altitudes using instruments onboard NASA’s flying science lab and a mobile laboratory on the ground.

The newly discovered dark brown carbon particles are less numerous than black carbon or soot, another type of wildfire smoke particle that contributes to global warming. However, the dark brown carbon particles are four times more abundant in smoke than black carbon, increasing the potential for wildfires to cause significant warming beyond current predictions.

The study, a collaboration between NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), highlights the urgent need to understand the warming effects of brown carbon. While these particles are included in climate models, their impact remains uncertain. The study also notes that brown carbon is released into the atmosphere during the burning of fossil fuels.

The dark brown carbon particles were found to absorb light across the visible spectrum and resist light-induced bleaching for at least three days, unlike previous assumptions. The bleaching process depends on the height of smoke and local atmospheric conditions. Brown carbon loses its color more quickly in warmer and humid climates closer to the ground but can persist for up to a year at higher altitudes.

Previous research has shown that brown carbon is a leading contributor to the accelerated melting of glaciers and sea ice in the Arctic, which is experiencing faster warming than the rest of the planet. The research was published in the journal Nature Geoscience.