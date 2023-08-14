CityLife

Science

Faster Space Travel: UK Aerospace Company Aims for Nuclear Fusion Solution

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 14, 2023
Faster space travel has long been a goal for space agencies, and Pulsar Fusion, a UK-based aerospace startup, believes it may have found a viable solution in the form of nuclear fusion. The company claims that it is currently working on building a nuclear fusion rocket engine that could significantly reduce travel times between Earth and Mars, as well as beyond. If successful, this prototype could be operational as early as 2027.

The potential impact of faster space travel goes beyond mere convenience. Long-duration space travel exposes astronauts to health risks associated with radiation and microgravity. To ensure the well-being of future NASA missions to Mars, it is believed that a mission lasting less than four years would be ideal.

Until now, the challenge with nuclear fusion has been sustaining the fusion reactions. Pulsar Fusion’s CFO, James Lambert, explains that the difficulty lies in containing the super-hot plasma within an electromagnetic field. Scientists have struggled to control the turbulent plasma as it reaches extremely high temperatures, which causes the reaction to cease.

However, Pulsar Fusion is confident that advancements in AI supercomputer simulations, better prediction and confinement models for the plasma, and collaboration with other partners and fusion tests will improve the design of their rocket engine prototype. The company plans to conduct preliminary test firings in 2025 and aims to achieve fusion temperatures by 2027, assuming their plans proceed as expected.

