Even in an age of rovers on Mars and probes to asteroids, meteorites provide vital information that we often can’t get anywhere else. However, studies are showing that the use of hand magnets by meteorite hunters is causing a scientific tragedy by wiping away important magnetic data.

In the past, floppy disks and other information storage devices needed to be kept away from powerful magnetic fields to prevent data loss. Similarly, when meteorite hunters use hand magnets to discover meteorites, they unintentionally override the magnetic information stored within them. This is a significant problem because some of the knowledge we seek from meteorites is magnetically stored and cannot be reconstructed once it’s wiped.

One example is the meteorite nicknamed Black Beauty (NWA 7034), which was overridden before it could be studied. Planetary scientists hoped that Black Beauty would answer important questions about the magnetic field that once shielded the Martian atmosphere from depletion. However, a study reveals that, due to the use of hand magnets, another piece of the asteroid in the Western Sahara needs to be kept clear of powerful magnetic fields to obtain the desired information.

The issue lies in the fact that hand magnets are used by asteroid hunters and dealers to determine if a rock is likely to be a meteorite. While this test increases the chance of reaching scientists, it also wipes the pre-existing magnetic field of the meteorite and replaces it with the magnet’s own field.

The effect of this magnetic exposure on basalt, a proxy for meteorites, has been investigated. The study shows that such exposure eliminates natural magnetism and creates a distinctive pattern where the outer parts of the meteorite are more magnetized than the core. Unfortunately, the same pattern was found in all the scattered pieces of Black Beauty that were tested, leaving scientists clueless about early Martian magnetism. Only one other known Martian meteorite may be old enough to predate the loss of planetary magnetic field, but its status is uncertain.

The use of hand magnets is driven by the fact that meteorites are often rich in iron, making them attractive to magnets. However, this method is not foolproof, as many scientifically valuable meteorites contain low levels of magnetic materials and won’t respond to a magnet. The authors of the study hope that their work will encourage meteorite hunters to skip the magnet test.

While this change might be possible for semi-professional teams who use camera networks to track meteorite falls, it may be challenging for individuals who rely on meteorite discoveries as a source of income. The authors suggest using expensive susceptibility meters as an alternative, but implementing this suggestion may be difficult.

In conclusion, the unintentional wiping of magnetic data through the use of hand magnets by meteorite hunters is a scientific tragedy. It prevents the understanding of early Martian magnetism and the answering of important questions. Alternative methods and awareness need to be promoted to prevent further loss of valuable information.

