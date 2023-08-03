Declawing Can Severely Impact Larger Cat Species, Study Finds

Declawing cats has long been a controversial practice, and it is even banned in some countries and regions in the U.S. However, a new study has revealed that declawing also has disproportionate effects on larger cat species, not just house cats.

The research, published in Animals, examined the impact of declawing on the muscular capabilities of larger cats, such as lions and tigers. While it is illegal to surgically modify exotic animals in the U.S., declawing is still practiced on these animals for purposes like allowing safe handling for photo opportunities or entertainment.

Declawing a cat involves removing part or all of the last bone of each digit, rather than simply trimming the nails. The researchers focused on over a dozen exotic cat species, including bobcats, servals, ocelots, lions, and tigers, to determine the effect of declawing on their forelimb musculature.

The study found that declawing resulted in a significant decrease in muscle density and mass for larger species. Specifically, the forearm’s digital flexor muscles, responsible for unsheathing the claws, were 73% lighter in declawed cats. The overall strength of the forelimbs decreased by 46% to 66%, depending on the size of the animal. Additionally, other muscles in the forelimb did not compensate for these reductions.

The researchers also highlighted the biomechanical factors that make declawing even more detrimental for larger cats. Paw size and body mass do not scale at a 1:1 ratio, with larger cats having smaller feet relative to their body size. As a result, their paws must withstand more pressure. Furthermore, larger cats rely heavily on their forelimbs, which bear most of their weight and are crucial for grappling and hunting.

The study concludes by emphasizing the need to objectively document the effects of declawing on animals, but also highlights the cruelty of this practice. The researchers advocate against crippling animals, including larger cat species, through declawing.

The research was conducted by a team of scholars from North Carolina State University in collaboration with Carolina Tiger Rescue, a sanctuary for neglected or mistreated exotic carnivores, particularly big cats.